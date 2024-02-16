Why was Trey Holly arrested? Exploring LSU RB’s felony charges and legal troubles

LSU Tigers running back Trey Holly turned himself into the Union Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The second-degree murder charge is one of three felony charges that Holly is facing tied to a shooting last week in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff's Office in Farmerville spoke to ESPN and revealed Holly turned himself in around noon. The player is being held on a $512,000 bond.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Holly is one of three people arrested tied to a Feb. 9 shooting where two people were shot, but both are expected to live. He also is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

Trey Holly, a 19-year-old freshman, plans to plead not guilty to all three chargers, his attorney Kelvin Rodgers told The Advocate.

"Mr. Holly emphatically denies all charges, and we look forward to having our day in court," Rodgers said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gates said more arrests are anticipated. The sheriff's office also said there might be three shooters who fired multiple rounds.

Holly was a three-star running back in the class of 2023 and was ranked as the 39th running back in the country, according to 247Sports.

In his freshman season at LSU, Holly ran for 110 yards on 11 carries while also finding the endzone once.

Trey Holly suspended by LSU

Following the news that Trey Holly was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge, the LSU Tigers football team suspended the running back indefinitely.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” LSU said in a statement Thursday. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly will remain suspended until the legal process has been finished, and it's uncertain how long that will take.