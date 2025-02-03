“Wild inconsistencies”: Josh Pate claims Jalen Milroe was major part of Alabama’s woes in 2024

Quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide did not have a successful season by their standards. The Crimson Tide has one of the most successful programs in college football history. As a result, missing the playoffs in the first year of the 12-team playoff format was a huge disappointment.

Although Milroe put up good numbers in some areas, he struggled with consistency at times. Josh Pate discussed this on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Sunday. He mentioned it while discussing the news that Ryan Grubb will be hired as the team's next offensive coordinator. (starts at 2:35)

"Sheridan got maligned a whole lot. He certainly didn't call a perfect season. I thought he was in a very, very poor position because of quarterback play. Not solely.

"This is not the show where we're going to sit here and blame Jalen Milroe for everything that went wrong with Alabama this year. I do think wild inconsistencies at the quarterback position greatly hamstrung them this year. As a team, and that includes guys that were trying to call the plays."

Alabama hires Ryan Grubb as its next offensive coordinator

Ryan Grubb has a long history as a coach at the college level. He was a coach in college football from 2003 to 2023 before taking the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL in 2024. However, in early January, it was announced that he would not be returning to the team.

Reporter Adam Rittenberg reported the hiring on Sunday night.

"Sources: Alabama is set to hire Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator. Grubb is rejoining Kalen DeBoer with the Tide."

Grubb previously coached under Kalen DeBoer at Washington in 2022 and 2023. Rittenberg also reported that Nick Sheridan will remain on the staff next season.

"Nick Sheridan, who served as Alabama's primary offensive coordinator in 2024, and co-OC JaMarcus Shephard will remain with the Tide staff, according to sources. Both worked with Grubb at Washington in 2022 and 2023."

With Grubb being added to the coaching staff, the Crimson Tide have a tough task ahead of them for next season. They need to replace quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is entering the 2025 NFL draft, as well as several other key players if they want to return to the College Football Playoff next season.

