"Wildly bullish": Greg McElroy breaks down what Oklahoma's 2025 season under Brent Venables could look like

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables could be on the hot seat after a 6-7 season, but for ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, there's a lot to like about the Sooners in 2025.

McElroy has been buying into Oklahoma as the offseason has moved along and expects the Sooners to gather even more steam as the start of the season draws closer.

“This is a team that I am bullish on. I’m not going as far as to say I’ll lock them in, they’re an SEC championship contender. I’m not there yet. But I am closer today than I was a month ago,” Greg McElroy said.

One situation that has changed the insider’s perception of Brent Venables' squad is the returning talent. According to McElroy, the Sooners are bringing back 78% of their offensive production. On defense, Oklahoma will have 66% of the defense back.

While the defense lost some key elements like Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman and Ethan Downs, the unit was solid and has enough talent to compete in the SEC.

The offense struggled last year, but the unit had a couple of big additions in former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer.

“Let’s start with Ben Arbuckle, the new offensive coordinator. Did a great job of guiding Washington State over the last couple of years. Developed multiple quarterbacks like Cam Ward, and most recently John Mateer,” Greg McElroy said.

Mateer passed for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He will look to bring stability to an offense that struggled with Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins under center. Having played on Arbuckle’s system, the transition to Norman should go smoothly for both parts.

Oklahoma defense also got a boost in the transfer portal

While Mateer’s addition stole the headlines during the transfer portal, Greg McElroy reckons the Sooners also added some important pieces on defense in linebacker Kendal Daniels and edge rusher Marvin Jones.

Jones will look to finally break out after spending two years at Georgia and one at Florida State without making a big impact. The insider believes there’s a chance that he could respond in Norman.

“Maybe, now in his final opportunity to make a statement at the college level, maybe he finally gets it done for the Sooners this year,” Greg McElroy said.

Daniels is a weird transfer coming over from rival Oklahoma State. Listed as a safety, he can play off-ball linebacker and had 240 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in three seasons with the Cowboys.

