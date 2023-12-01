Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal? CFB fans left debating over youngest Manning's future in Texas 

The future of the youngest QB from the Manning family has been a subject of debate within the CFB fanbase and the question is - Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal? With the portal opening date approaching, the debate has just intensified. What will the Texas Longhorns freshman do?

Manning has been a backup to the Longhorns QB1 Quinn Ewers and QB2 Maalik Murphy. He got a slight chance to play against Texas Tech in Week 13. But Ewers is an obvious first choice for Steve Sarkisian.

A looming Ewers decision about his future might decide the fate of the nephew of NFL legend Peyton Manning. Or it is all just talk and nothing of that sort is going to happen?

That is the gist of the debate about the future of the Texas Longhorns QB, but the question still remains, will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal? Here is what the fans have to say about the matter.

This fan thinks Arch Manning will be a Longhorn for life.

Another fan poked a little fun at Manning about his role at Texas.

This fan disagrees and even suggested a destination for Manning if he does enter the transfer portal.

Another fan summed the situation up on Reddit:

“The Manning family: 'We want Arch to sit and develop until he’s ready'. The Texas coaching staff: 'We’re going to let Arch sit and develop until he’s ready' Everyone else: 'Wow, Arch must be dying to hit the portal after Sark made him ride the bench.'”

Other fans chimed in:

“There's no way he leaves unless he isn't the QB everyone thinks and can't beat out Maalik Murphy.”

“Well if we’re throwing out things that won’t happen, hi Washington needs a qb for the next 4 seasons.”

“Quinn Ewers will be gone after next year lol.”

But this fan is not giving up the quest to get Arch to their team.

Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal if Quinn Ewers decides to stay?

Quinn Ewers hasn't made his decision about his future just yet. Will he declare for the NFL draft next year? Or will he stay another year with the Longhorns?

After Texas’ blowout win against Texas Tech in Week 13, Ewers revealed that he hasn't decided yet. But reports suggest that he will announce his decision soon, with some going as far as saying that he will stay.

So will Arch Manning stay if that happens? If he listened to the advice of his uncle and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, he would. According to Eli, waiting would help Arch be more prepared. But the debate will surely rage on till the transfer portal slams shut.