Will Campbell breaks down at Green Bay after Tom Brady's former team picks LSU OT in first round of 2025 NFL draft

LSU Tiger Will Campbell has found out which team he is going to play for in the NFL. As the No. 4 pick of the draft, Campbell was chosen by the New England Patriots.

Upon hearing this news and then walking out onto the stage in Green Bay, Campbell gave a brief interview to NFL Network. Here, he broke down, holding back tears.

An emotional moment for Will Campbell, getting drafted No. 4 is the culmination of years of hard work. The offensive tackle joined the Tigers in 2022 and immediately became a starter for the team.

In three years with the program, Campbell effectively led an offensive line to allow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and then Garrett Nussmeier to do their thing under center.

Both quarterbacks were able to become among the best in the country and lead LSU to a good amount of success. Without Campbell's contributions, that may have been unlikely to happen.

But it is not only his contribution to the team that allowed Campbell to stand out and become a top pick in the 2025 draft. For his efforts in the 2024 season, Campbell won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (awarded to the best blocker), as well as being an All-American and on the All-SEC team for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Can Will Campbell help the New England Patriots?

With the Patriots, Campbell's new responsibility is to give quarterback Drake Maye enough time to be able to throw the ball. The 2024 season was Maye's rookie season, having been the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NFL draft after two good seasons leading the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns as he led the Patriots to a 4-13 record. One thing that he struggled with during the season was preventing sacks. Maye was sacked 34 times, with numerous games where he was sacked four times.

The Patriots have attempted to limit this issue by bringing in one of the best offensive tackles in the country.

What do you think of the New England Patriots drafting Will Campbell No. 4 in the 2025 draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

