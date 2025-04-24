Will Carson Schwesinger be drafted? Exploring the chances of UCLA LB in 2025 NFL Draft

UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The first round of the draft is set for April 24, with Rounds 2-3 on April 25 and Rounds 4-7 on April 26.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where will Schwesinger be drafted?

What round will Carson Schwesinger get drafted?

Carson Schwesinger is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft in either the second or third round.

NFLDraftBuzz projects that Schwesinger is expected to be drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The outlet ranks him as the 71st best player in the Draft.

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, ranks Schwesinger as his 32nd-best player, which likely would mean he would be selected at the tail end of the first round or in the second round. He's also the third-best off-ball linebacker, according to Kiper.

ESPN Draft analyst Field Yates predicts the Los Angeles Rams will select Schwesinger 26th overall, and Kiper, who gave his thoughts on the picks, said the linebacker has been getting buzz of sneaking into the first round.

"Schwesinger has been getting some late-Round 1 buzz recently, and he's a good pick at this stage. Alabama's Jihaad Campbell would also get some looks at the end of Day 1, despite the shoulder concerns. He could ultimately end up being a really good second-round pick for some team," Kiper wrote.

Yates believes Schwesinger can be an impact starter in the NFL who can get after the quarterback and also play in coverage.

Carson Schwesinger's strengths and weaknesses ahead of NFL Draft

Carson Schwesinger is a great off-ball linebacker who has shown the ability to get after the quarterback and has a high football IQ.

Schwesinger can also play in coverage, but his strength is getting after the quarterback.

A weakness of Schwesinger is that he is a bit small and can get eaten up by bigger offneisve linemen. As well, he was only a starter for one season so he didn't prove he can be a successful player year in and year out, or if it was a flash in the pan.

Schwesinger finished the year at UCLA, recording 136 tackles, 4 sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

