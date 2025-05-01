Will College Football 26 have crossplay or PC support?

After the massive success of College Football 25, fans are getting ready for the release of College Football 26. The game is set to be released this summer, and fans already have many questions about what to expect.
One of these questions involves the inclusion of crossplay features in the game.
Let's have a deeper look at this.
Will College Football 26 have crossplay?
Crossplay was available in College Football 25 for users of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. One can expect that these features are to return for College Football 26.
Crossplay allows for those playing on different consoles to play against each other online. In College Football 25, this was the default setting for online play, and again, this should be expected in the sequel.
Crossplay is likely to be available in all online-based multiplayer modes, such as Ultimate Team (a mode that is synonymous with EA Sports games) and any online dynasty modes.
Will College Football 26 have PC support?
Another question that fans have been having concerns about is whether the game will be released on PC as well as the traditional consoles.
College Football 26 will be released on both the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X video game consoles as expected. However, College Football 26 will not be released on PC.
This is the same as College Football 25, and this move may deny a small but key market from playing the game, especially considering the success that the previous game in the series had on consoles.
When does College Football 26 release?
With the official announcement of the College Football 26 game, fans are starting to wonder when they will be able to play the game. The game is set to be released to the public on July 10.
This is a few weeks earlier when compared to the release of College Football 25, which was late July.
However, fans who want to play before then will be able to. They can pre-order College Football 26 now, and this will give them early access to the game from July 7 (three days before the general release of College Football 26).
