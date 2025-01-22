Will Compton takes a dig at Michigan Alum Taylor Lewan as he congratulates Ohio State for winning the National Championship

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton aimed a cheeky dig at Michigan alumni Taylor Lewan after Ohio State won the national title on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the championship game in Atlanta, ending their 10-year drought for the national title.

Following Ohio State's triumph, Lewan uploaded a video on X, congratulating the Buckeyes. However, he pointed out that Michigan beat Ohio State during the regular season. In response to Lewan's video, Compton hilariously took a pop at the former Michigan offensive tackle.

"Michigan fans have no clue how to handle Ohio State winning the National Title," Compton tweeted.

Ohio State had two regular-season defeats in 2024, including one against archrival Michigan. The loss to the Wolverines prevented the Buckeyes from playing in the Big Ten title game, but they still made it to the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day's Ohio State crushed the then-undefeated Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl before beating Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to reach the national championship game.

Lewan played college football at Michigan, where he earned two First-team All-Big Ten selections and one Second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

The Tennessee Titans selected Lewan in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He went on to play nine years with the franchise and earned three Pro Bowl honors.

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan played together for two seasons with the Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans LB Will Compton

While Lewan played his entire career with the Titans, Will Compton had two one-year stints with the Tennessee franchise.

Compton signed for the Titans in 2018, where he played alongside Lewan for the first time. The two helped Tennesee to a 9-7 record, but the team did not qualify for the playoffs.

Compton spent the 2019 season with the Las Vegas Raiders but returned to Tennessee for one year in 2020. That season, the Titans clinched the AFC South, but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

