Will Deion Sanders' Colorado play Utah in 2024? Exploring Buffaloes' rich football history with Utes

The Rumble in the Rockies is a long-standing football rivalry between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes. The history between these two teams dates back to the early 1900s, and their rivalry has spanned over a century. They faced off as nonconference opponents from 1903 to 1908, with the Buffaloes winning four of those six games.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes will play against Utah in the 2024 college football season on Saturday, Nov. 16. Their rivalry intensified when they became conference rivals, first in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and then in the Mountain States Conference, from 1910 to 1947.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play against the Oregon Ducks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even after Colorado moved on to the Big Seven in 1948, the teams continued to play each other annually until 1962. The teams did not meet again until 2011, when both joined the Pac-12. During their time in the Pac-12, Utah dominated with an 11-2 record, bringing the overall series standings to 35-32-3 in favor of the Utes.

Trending

Utah currently holds a 7-game win streak from 2017 to 2023. As both teams prepare for their first game as Big 12 foes, the question remains whether the move to the Big 12 will turn the tides back in Colorado’s favor.

Unforgettable games between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after Utah's victory over Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Some memorable matchups from history between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes:

Nov. 26, 2022: Utah dominated with a 63-21 victory in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 26, 2016: Colorado narrowly won 27-22 in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 29, 2014: A close game ended with Utah winning 38-34 in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 10, 1951: Colorado dominated with a 54-0 victory in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 7, 1914: Colorado triumphed 33-0 in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 9, 1935: Colorado shut out Utah with a 14-0 win in Salt Lake City, UT.

Nov. 26, 2021: Utah secured a 28-13 win in Salt Lake City, UT.

Dec. 12, 2020: Utah won 38-21 in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 12, 1921: The game ended in a scoreless tie in Salt Lake City, UT.

Nov. 6, 1920: Utah won 7-0 in Boulder, CO.

Nov. 8, 1919: Utah secured a 7-0 win in Salt Lake City, UT.

Nov. 10, 1917: Colorado won 18-9 in Boulder, CO.

Oct. 3, 1903: Colorado shut out Utah with a 22-0 win in Boulder, CO.

For the upcoming season, Colorado will kick off on national TV. The Buffaloes will play their first game on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Dakota State.