Will Drew Allar attend the Manning Passing Academy in 2025? A look at Penn State star’s plans

Penn State QB Drew Allar is coming off a breakout season. In his second season as the starter for the Nittany Lions, he helped lead the team to a semifinal appearance in the college football playoff. This past season, he completed 262 of 394 passing attempts for 3327 yards and 24 TDs.

Part of what has helped Allar succeed at the college level is his commitment to offseason training. On Tuesday, it was announced that he would be attending the 2025 Manning Passing Academy as one of the quarterback counselors.

"It's that time! The MPA25 QB reveal starts TODAY!

Allar was announced in the first batch of QB counselors, alongside Iowa State's Rocco Bechet, SMU's Kevin Jennings, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Illinois' Luke Altmyer. A second batch was announced on Saturday, including Iowa's Mark Gronowski, North Carolina's Gio Lopez, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Mississippi State's Blake Shapen.

The Manning Passing Academy is a football camp run by the Manning family. It is scheduled to run from June 26 to June 29 this year. This will be the 29th edition of the football camp. The camp is for athletes entering eighth grade and up to seniors in high school. College athletes attending the event are camp counselors. Both boys and girls are eligible to attend.

This is the second time Drew Allar has been a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy

Although it was exciting to see Drew Allar named as a camp counselor for the Manning Passing Academy, this is not the first time he has participated in the event. He was also a counselor at the event in 2023. Penn State has a long history of quarterbacks attending the event, including Sean Clifford, Trace McSorley, Christian Hackenberg and Will Levis.

Drew Allar is now entering his senior college season after two years as Penn State's starter. He is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL draft after the season. Many media outlets view him as one of the top QBs in this year's class.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allar is the No. 3-ranked QB in his class behind Texas' Arch Manning and Clemson's Cade Klubnik. They also have him as the No. 17-ranked player in his class. It will be interesting to see if Allar can take another step forward next season and help the Penn State Nittany Lions go on another deep playoff run.

