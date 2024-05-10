Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on PC? Exploring the release platforms of the game amid deluxe edition cover release

The release of the newest instalment of the College Football video game series is nearly here. EA Sports College Football 25, whose cover image for the Deluxe edition was released today (Friday), will be released in the coming months.

As fans prepare for the game, questions have been asked about which platforms it will be released on.

Will EA Sports College Football 25 be released on PC?

EA Sports College Football 25 should be avaliable for PC users. While there has been no offical confirmation that EA Sports College Football 25 will be released for the PC, recent EA releases, like Madden 24 have been avaliable on the PC.

One should expect that it will be the case for College Football 25 as well.

What other consoles will EA Sports College Football 25 be available on?

EA Sports College Football 25 will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

These are the latest generation of games consoles, so the game will be made especially to be played on them. However, unlike some video games, EA Sports College Football 25 will not be backwards compatible, and EA Sports will not be making a version for the previous generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Which players made the Deluxe edition cover?

The Deluxe edition cover for EA Sports College Football 25 was released on Friday.

The widely anticipated cover featured three college football stars prominently. These players are Donovan Edwards, Quinn Ewers and Travis Hunter

Donovan Edwards is a running back for the Michigan Wolverines. For most of the 2023 season, he was in the shadow of Blake Corum but scored two long touchdowns in the National Championship game to help the Wolverines to victory.

Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Under Ewers, the Longhorns won the Big 12 in the final season. That gave Texas their first spot in the College Football Playoffs, where Ewers and Co. would lose to the Washington Huskies.

Returning for the 2024 season, Quinn Ewers is likely to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football this year and could led the Longhorns to a SEC championship.

Travis Hunter is a dual position player, normally playing as a cornerback, but also can play as a wide reciever for the Colorado Buffaloes, coached by Deion Sanders.

Hunter is one of the Buffaloes best players and has the talent to become one of the best defensive players this season.

Who do you think should have been on the cover of the deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 25?

