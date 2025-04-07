“Will get the head coach of Shedeur’s team fired”: Former Jets scout hurls serious allegations at Deion Sanders after he confronts NFL scout

Deion Sanders got things heated up at Colorado’s Pro Day. Coach Prime found himself in the headlines after a confrontation with a Denver Broncos scout. A video on TikTok features the Colorado HC confronting an NFL scout who tried to explain starting stance rules.

“Y’all start how y’all want to start. F--- this man here,” Sanders said.

That didn’t sit well with former Jets scout Daniel Kelly. He unleashed a brutal take on the 57-year-old Hall of Famer. Kelly wrote:

"Can you imagine how “involved” Deion Sanders is going to be with Shedeur Sanders going forward after seeing this clip? He may tell him to run whatever plays he wants to run and just ignore the play call.

"He already has the media in his back pocket. Deion will be the armchair head coach and GM of the NFL team Shedeur Sanders goes to. This is going to be a nightmare PR scenario for whatever team Shedeur goes to. Kelly said. “Deion will be the armchair head coach and GM … he will get the head coach of Shedeur’s team fired. That’s his plan,” Kelly added.

NFL analyst doesn't see Deion Sanders' son making instant impact with Giants

NFL Mike Mayock doesn't see the idea of Shedeur Sanders landing in New York bringing an instant turnaround. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," Mayock spoke his mind on whether the Colorado QB would be a quick fix for the struggling Giants if they grab him with the No. 3 overall pick.

“I don’t know where Shedeur is going right now.," Mayock said. "If Cleveland passes on him, and he's sitting there with a bouquet of roses at No. 3, the Giants have a head coach and a GM a little bit on the hot seat, and if they take Shedeur, it doesn't make their team immediately better, it might over time, but you know they might rather have a position player which does make their team better immediately.” [00:27]

Mayock's viewpoint comes when coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen may be fighting for their seats as the Giants suffered another disappointing season in 2024. It'll be interesting to see if the front office prefers a plug-and-play option over a developmental QB like Shedeur.

