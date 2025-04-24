Will Gunnar Helm be drafted? Exploring the chances of Texas TE in 2025 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm is expected to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, with the first round taking place, Rounds 2-3 taking place on April 25, and Rounds 4-7 happening on April 26.

Ad

What round will Gunnar Helm be drafted in?

Gunnar Helm is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFLDraftBuzz projects Helm to be selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The outlet ranks Helm as the 87th best prospect and the sixth-best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Helm as the 112th-best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also ranks Helm as the sixth-ranked tight end in the draft.

Ad

Trending

NFL.com's Chad Reuter did a seven-round mock draft and he has Helm going in the fourth round, 117th overall to the Miami Dolphins, so the tight end would be a Day 3 pick.

Gunnar Helm's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the NFL Draft

Gunnar Helm is considered a great runner with good hands who can also catch passes in traffic.

Another strength of Helm is his blocking, as he's a smart blocker who can help the run game. Helm is also a good red-zone threat, while he's good at getting yards after a catch as he can make shifty moves to avoid tackles.

Ad

A weakness of Helm is his ability to be a Y tight end, while his speed has also been put into question.

He set the record for the most receptions in a single season for tight ends in Longhorns history.

"So Gunnar, I think we all know the path, his journey, the development that he's had in our program. (I'm) super proud of him. What I like about Gunnar is, you know, he's a really versatile guy," Sarkisian shared, via Athlon Sports.. "He also has evolved his game now into a down the field threat and a guy who can make plays with the ball in his hands."

Last season at Texas, Helm recorded 60 receptions for 786 yards and 7 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.