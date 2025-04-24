Will Gunnar Helm be drafted? Exploring the chances of Texas TE in 2025 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm is expected to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, with the first round taking place, Rounds 2-3 taking place on April 25, and Rounds 4-7 happening on April 26.
What round will Gunnar Helm be drafted in?
Gunnar Helm is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFLDraftBuzz projects Helm to be selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The outlet ranks Helm as the 87th best prospect and the sixth-best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Helm as the 112th-best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also ranks Helm as the sixth-ranked tight end in the draft.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter did a seven-round mock draft and he has Helm going in the fourth round, 117th overall to the Miami Dolphins, so the tight end would be a Day 3 pick.
Gunnar Helm's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the NFL Draft
Gunnar Helm is considered a great runner with good hands who can also catch passes in traffic.
Another strength of Helm is his blocking, as he's a smart blocker who can help the run game. Helm is also a good red-zone threat, while he's good at getting yards after a catch as he can make shifty moves to avoid tackles.
A weakness of Helm is his ability to be a Y tight end, while his speed has also been put into question.
He set the record for the most receptions in a single season for tight ends in Longhorns history.
"So Gunnar, I think we all know the path, his journey, the development that he's had in our program. (I'm) super proud of him. What I like about Gunnar is, you know, he's a really versatile guy," Sarkisian shared, via Athlon Sports.. "He also has evolved his game now into a down the field threat and a guy who can make plays with the ball in his hands."
Last season at Texas, Helm recorded 60 receptions for 786 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.