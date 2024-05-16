"Will Howard is not "Kyle McCord 2.0": CFB analyst quashes ongoing 'slander' around Ohio State QB ahead of 2025 season

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard's transfer to Ohio State has been a hot topic of discussion in college football. With the departure of former Buckeyes starter Kyle McCord to Syracuse, all eyes are on him as the potential successor in the upcoming 2025 season. However, there has been a persistent comparison between Howard and McCord.

Although McCord enjoyed a stellar career with the Buckeyes, he didn't quite match the standards set by previous Buckeyes quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields. For some, his limited mobility in the pocket was a point of contention. Even his two costly interceptions in Ohio State's 30-24 loss to Michigan last season earned him some jabs from fans.

Keeping that in mind, Howard's case is totally different. The former Kansas State signal-caller proved his caliber after transitioning from a backup quarterback to a starter. Although some fans and analysts have already started scrutinizing his potential, college football analyst J.D. PicKell of On3 was quick to dispel these doubts:

"Are we kidding ourselves right now?" PicKell wondered. "Are we really thinking he's the same guy as Kyle McCord?"

PicKell mentioned Howard's prowess in the ground game, something that McCord struggled with.

"Will Howard ran for nine touchdowns last season at Kansas State. Kyle McCord had -65 rush yards. Will Howard is 6'4''-240 pounds. You can call quarterback power with that dude and feel just fine doing it a couple times in a row."

Howard recorded a 61.3 percent completion rate, 2,643 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 140.1 for Kansas City. McCord boasts a marginally better record with a 65.8 completion percentage and 3,170 passing yards in the same span.

Will Howard wants to chase national titles with Ohio State

Will Howard's journey to Ohio State wasn't a straightforward one. In fact, he visited Miami and USC and even considered the NFL Draft before ultimately choosing the Buckeyes. His decision was driven by a desire to compete for national championships. Howard aptly stated:

“I felt like I could come compete here to win the national championship — and that above anything else was one of the most important things.”

Howard saw Ohio State as the perfect platform to achieve his goals, feeling that he still had more to accomplish at the collegiate level.

“I felt like I just had more I wanted to accomplish in college, and I wasn’t done yet. That was, I think, what really drew me here — getting to the next level."

Howard's commitment adds firepower to Ohio State's offense, alongside notable transfers like Quinshon Judkins and Seth McLaughlin. He chose the Buckeyes because he thinks he could make an impact on offense.

"Playing in an offense like this I think is really going to prepare me for that next level and give me the best shot.”

Ohio State's offensive line boasts experienced seniors like Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin, Josh Simmons, and Josh Fryar. Furthermore, the team has younger talents like Tegra Tshabola, Luke Montgomery, and Carson Hinzman.