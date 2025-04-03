Will Howard reveals which former teammate got "special" talent to excel at Ohio State

Will Howard had a successful year at Ohio State in the 2024 college football season. Following his transfer from Kansas State, the quarterback led the Buckeyes to the national championship in the first 12-team College Football Playoff, rounding up his career on a brilliant note.

Howard is a part of the Ohio State players heading to the professional stage via the NFL draft. The Buckeyes had 15 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, hinting at the amount that could end up drafted.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Howard pointed out his former Ohio State teammates he believes will have a great career in the NFL. The QB mentioned wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a player with huge potential.

“One guy I’ve been saying over and over and I think he’s a special, special guy," Howard said. "He’s been special through his whole career here and he’s going to be special at the next level is Emeka Egbuka.

“I see something different with him, man. He’s got unbelievable route running ability, he’s got great speed, he’s got some of the best hands I've been around. On top of that man, he’s one of the best guys I’ve been around. He’s super into his faith, understands the game like a quarterback.”

Egbuka finished his career at Ohio State with 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns in 60 games. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 TDs while playing with Howard.

Will Howard get a positive projection as the draft draws near

Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski recently examined less-touted draft prospects who might hear their names called earlier than anticipated, and Will Howard was a standout on that list. Sobleski predicted that the Ohio State QB could be off the board early in the second round.

"Howard can be inconsistent as a passer, especially early in the game when he's amped up," Sobleski wrote on March 25. "He can also place the ball in harm's way with certain throws.

“But he's an experienced prospect with a sturdy frame, good arm, excellent movement skills and solid understanding of his job. Those traits make him QB3 on B/R's board and could push him into the early second-round range.”

Howard's impressive performance in his sole season at Ohio State has significantly aided the rise of his draft stock. His level of consistency through the playoff run showed a host of analysts that he can be highly efficient in the NFL.

