Will Howard’s GF Skyler drops a one-word comment while reminiscing Ohio State’s natty dub

Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund is still not over Ohio State's national championship success and the performance of his boyfriend in the title game. The quarterback led the Buckeyes to a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in Atlanta on Monday.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Howard threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to hand the Buckeyes the win. It was a replica of the outstanding performance he put out throughout the College Football Playoff, helping his team a dominant run.

Ahead of the Ohio State championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Skoglund captured an iconic scene in the game being shown on the stadium jumbotron. It showed Howard's late-game 56-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith, which sealed the game.

Skoglund posted the video on her Instagram story on Sunday and captioned it with one word.

“Legendary,” Skoglund wrote.

Instagram story (image credit: instagram/skyeskog)

Ryan Day has high praise for Will Howard as he's set to transition to the NFL

Will Howard's lone season at Ohio State was a successful one. The QB played a crucial role in the Buckeyes’ national championship campaign in his final year of eligibility, boosting his draft stock.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke highly of his QB on Thursday, calling him a special player who will make an immediate impact in the NFL. He believes Howard has showcased enough to convince NFL scouts of his talent ahead of the draft.

"When Will's feet are right, he is as good as anybody I've been around,” Day said, via the New York Times. “His accuracy, his ability to see the way he commands the team, the work he puts in. I think the thing that nobody is probably going to understand how much credit he deserves is how much he can take on.

“I don't think there was — to say 90 percent of the calls that went in the other day had two or three plays into it, and he's calling a play or two in the huddle and then checking the play at the line of scrimmage, that's NFL material right there.”

Howard wrapped up the successful 2024 college football season with 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. His draft projections have seen a positive change since the conclusion of the national championship game. He is confident he could be a first-round pick.

