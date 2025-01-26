Will Howard’s GF Skyler Skoglund drops 2-word comment on Ohio State star following massive natty win

Will Howard led Ohio State to the national championship on Monday night with a 32-24 victory over Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The quarterback played a crucial role for the Buckeyes, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

To mark the milestone, Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, celebrated him with a post on her Instagram profile. She shared photos and videos of her and Howard from the title game in Atlanta, captioned simply:

“Ohio finest.”

The Instagram post showcased Skoglund’s pride in her boyfriend’s success on college football's biggest stage. The couple’s bond has grown since their relationship began in 2023, when Howard was still at Kansas State.

Will Howard believes he could be a first-round pick

Will Howard has significantly boosted his draft stock with his standout season at Ohio State, cementing his reputation as one of college football’s top quarterbacks. Following Monday's championship victory, Howard expressed confidence in his potential to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

"I’m just excited to get out there, and, hopefully, I'll prove some people wrong throughout this process,” Howard said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. “I feel like I've had the chip on my shoulder the whole time.

“I believe that I can be a first-round draft pick. I believe that I can go in and lead an organization. I want to show these teams that they can trust me, bring me in and be that guy.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day also offered high praise for Will Howard earlier this week, describing him as a special player capable of making an immediate impact at the NFL level. He believes the quarterback has done enough to convince scouts of his talent.

"When Will's feet are right, he is as good as anybody I've been around,” Day said. “His accuracy, his ability to see the way he commands the team, the work he puts in. I think the thing that nobody is probably going to understand how much credit he deserves is how much he can take on.

“I don't think there was — to say 90 percent of the calls that went in the other day had two or three plays into it, and he's calling a play or two in the huddle and then checking the play at the line of scrimmage, that's NFL material right there.”

Due to the extended postseason from the new College Football Playoff, Will Howard will not take part in the Senior Bowl. However, he will have opportunities to showcase his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State’s pro day.

