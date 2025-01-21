Will Howard stats last night: Ohio State QB's biggest moment from historic national championship

Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback Will Howard was the best player on the field as he led Ryan Day's unit to a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to raise the program's first national title since 2014.
Let's take a look at the 2025 College Football National Championship MVP's stellar performance in the win.
Will Howard's passing performance
Howard was nearly flawless through the air, completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 13.6 yards per completion. His longest pass of the night came on a 56-yard bomb to standout receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Smith was Howard’s favorite target, hauling in five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Emeka Egbuka also contributed significantly with six catches for 64 yards.
Will Howard's rushing contribution
Howard, who isn't much known for his rushing game, added 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts, including a crucial 56-yard run, which electrified the Ohio State sideline and set up a scoring opportunity.
Key moments from the game: Will Howard's 21-point Q2
Howard’s biggest moment came early in the second quarter when he connected with Jeremiah Smith on an eight-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.
Later in the quarter, Howard orchestrated another scoring drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins, giving the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.
Overall, Howard's clutching up in the second quarter (21 points) blew out Notre Dame's chances in the game. Under Howard, the Buckeyes totaled 445 yards of offense, with the QB accounting for 288 of those yards. He converted 9-for-12 third-down plays.
Will Howard's future: Will Ohio State QB declare for 2025 NFL draft?
Just like opposing quarterback Riley Leonard, Howard has exhausted his five years of eligibility as he heads to the 2025 NFL draft as a national champion.
The former Kansas State quarterback ends his fifth and final season with 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, with a QBR of 87.6. He spent the first four seasons with Kansas State before coming to Columbus.
He finished his college career with 9,565 yards (on 63.5% pass completion rate) to go along with 81 TDs and 35 INTs. NFL scouts predict the quarterback could be picked on Day 3 of the draft.
