  Will Howard stats last night: Ohio State QB's biggest moment from historic national championship

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:19 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback Will Howard was the best player on the field as he led Ryan Day's unit to a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to raise the program's first national title since 2014.

Let's take a look at the 2025 College Football National Championship MVP's stellar performance in the win.

Will Howard's passing performance

Howard was nearly flawless through the air, completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 13.6 yards per completion. His longest pass of the night came on a 56-yard bomb to standout receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith was Howard’s favorite target, hauling in five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Emeka Egbuka also contributed significantly with six catches for 64 yards.

PASSINGCP-ATT-INTYDSTDLONG
Will Howard17-21-0231256
Total17-21-0231270
RECEIVINGRECYDSTDLONG
Jeremiah Smith588156
Emeka Egbuka664024
Carnell Tate235020
Quinshon Judkins221115
Brandon Inniss119019
Gee Scott jr.1404
Total17231256

Will Howard's rushing contribution

Howard, who isn't much known for his rushing game, added 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts, including a crucial 56-yard run, which electrified the Ohio State sideline and set up a scoring opportunity.

RUSHINGATTYDSTDLONG
Quinshon Judkins1110020
Will Howard1657056
Treveyon Henderson124900
Emeka Egbuka11300
Jeremiah Smith1-500
Total41214270

Key moments from the game: Will Howard's 21-point Q2

Howard’s biggest moment came early in the second quarter when he connected with Jeremiah Smith on an eight-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Later in the quarter, Howard orchestrated another scoring drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins, giving the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

Overall, Howard's clutching up in the second quarter (21 points) blew out Notre Dame's chances in the game. Under Howard, the Buckeyes totaled 445 yards of offense, with the QB accounting for 288 of those yards. He converted 9-for-12 third-down plays.

Will Howard's future: Will Ohio State QB declare for 2025 NFL draft?

Just like opposing quarterback Riley Leonard, Howard has exhausted his five years of eligibility as he heads to the 2025 NFL draft as a national champion.

The former Kansas State quarterback ends his fifth and final season with 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, with a QBR of 87.6. He spent the first four seasons with Kansas State before coming to Columbus.

He finished his college career with 9,565 yards (on 63.5% pass completion rate) to go along with 81 TDs and 35 INTs. NFL scouts predict the quarterback could be picked on Day 3 of the draft.

Edited by Bhargav
