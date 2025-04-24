Will James Pearce Jr be drafted? Exploring the chances of Tennessee EDGE in 2025 NFL Draft

Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher James Pearce Jr. will be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, with the first round taking place, Rounds 2-3 taking place on April 25, and Rounds 4-7 happening on April 26.

What round will James Pearce Jr. get drafted?

James Pearce Jr. is considered to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFLDraftBuzz projects Pearce to be selected in the first round. The outlet ranks the pass rusher as the 21st-ranked prospect in the draft.

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, ranks Pearce as his 34th-ranked prospect and the fifth-ranked outside linebacker/EDGE rusher.

Draft analyst Peter Schrager of ESPN mocked James Pearce Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs at 31st overall in his final draft. Field Yates, meanwhile, mocked Pearce going 27th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pearce does have some legal issues that could hinder his draft stock. In December 2023, Pearce was arrested at a traffic stop in Knoxville after disobeying orders from the police. He reportedly wouldn't get out of the car after the police told him too as he was pulled over for driving 63 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, as well as driving with a suspended license. His maturity was also put into question.

"That kid is a first-round talent," a defensive line coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, "but the stuff you hear (about his maturity) scares me."

Ultimately, it's expected that Pearce wll be one of the final picks of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

James Pearce Jr.'s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the NFL Draft

James Pearce Jr. was a star pass rusher at Tennessee, but he struggled at times in 2024 due to being double-teamed.

Pearce is an explosive pass rusher who has a great first step to beat offensive tackles off the jump. He also has a high football IQ and has good closing speed to either finish off a sack or at least get a quarterback hit.

A weakness of Pearce is his strength, as how he will match up against NFL offensive tackles is to be seen. Pearce also needs to develop another move to get around linemen to be a star pass rusher in the NFL.

Pearce recorded 38 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble last season at Tennessee. Two seasons ago, he recorded 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

