Will Jimbo Fisher be fired? $76,800,000 contract buyout triggered if Texas A&M lets go off coach on the hot seat

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered another close loss this week, so the future of coach Jimbo Fisher is up in the air.

Fisher has been at the Aggies' helm since 2018 and has a 43-24 record. However, the Aggies are 4-3 this season and just 2-2 in SEC play, which has left many Texas fans frustrated.

Moreover, the Aggies are 0-8 against ranked SEC teams on the road under Fisher. However, with Fisher still having seven years left in his deal, does it make sense for Texas A&to fire him?

The Aggies hired Fisher from Florida State following the 2017 season after he had helped lead the Seminoles to a national title in 2014. At the time, Fisher was handed a 10-year contract worth $75 million.

However, during the COVID-19 season in 2020, Texas A&M gave Fisher a fully guaranteed contract extension worth $94.95 million. He's now under contract through the 2031 season and has $76,800,000 left in his deal, which is fully guaranteed.

Although $76,800,000 is a lot of money, some insiders have said that Texas A&M could get the money to fire Fisher if they want to. However, as he still has several years left in his deal, and the buyout cost goes down after each season, it's likely Fisher will remain the Aggies coach for the time being.

What is Jimbo Fisher's buyout?

With Jimbo Fisher having a guaranteed contract, if he's fired in or just after the 2023 season, he's owed $76,800,000. After that, the total price goes down each season:

2024: $67.55 million

2025: $58.2 million

2026: 48.75 million

2027: $39.2 million

2028: $29.55 million

2029: $19.8 million

2030: $9.95 million

Many Texas A&M fans started to grow frustrated with Fisher following last season, as the Aggies went 5-7 and failed to make a bowl game. It was the Aggies' first losing season since 2009 and the first time they failed to qualify for a bowl game since 2008.

Although Texas A&M fans are getting frustrated with Jimbo Fisher, his contract and the fact that he's well over .500 as coach likely will give him a few more years to try and turn things around.

