Will Jimmy Horn Jr. participate in Big 12 pro day? Closer look at Colorado WR's availability

After a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jimmy Horn Jr. will look to improve his draft projection even more at the Big 12 Pro Day. The Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver will be one of the more than 200 players at the event.

Before the Combine took place, Horn Jr. was widely projected to be an undrafted free agent. However, his performance in Indianapolis may have turned him into a name to watch in the late rounds. Another strong performance in Frisco could help his stock rise even more.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Jimmy Horn Jr. ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, with a 1.54 10-yard split. He also showed fluid route-running and good hands.

Horn Jr. has had a tough road to the NFL, as his father was incarcerated in 2021 on drug-related charges. The Sanford, Florida native found a father figure in Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

It was Coach Prime who walked with the wide receiver on Senior Day, as there were no other family members present.

Coach Prime tried to recruit Horn Jr when he was at Jackson State, but the wide receiver went to South Florida. In 2023 he transferred to Colorado after Sanders took the job at Boulder.

In 2024, Horn Jr. totaled 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown. He missed most of November with an injury. He posted better numbers in 2023, with 58 receptions, 567 yards and six scores.

How many Colorado players will join Jimmy Horn Jr. at Big 12 Pro Day?

Jimmy Horn Jr. will not be going to the Big 12 Pro Day alone. Led by top draft prospects Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, there are 13 Buffaloes going to the showcase.

Hunter and Sanders are unlikely to participate in any on-field drills, but they might be able to meet with NFL scouts and executives. The other 11 players, including Horn Jr., are expected to show their skills. Here is the full list of Colorado players who will participate in the event.

BJ Green, Defensive End

Justin Mayers, Guard

Chidozie Nwankwo, Defensive Tackle

Jimmy Horn Jr., Wide Receiver

Travis Jay, Defensive Back

Shilo Sanders, Safety

Will Sheppard, Wide Receiver

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Defensive Back

Herman Smith III, Safety

LaJohntay Wester, Wide Receiver

Mark Bassett, Punter

The Big 12 Pro Day serves as an event for players from all Big 12 schools to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts. Unlike the Scouting Combine, players don’t require an invitation from the League to participate.

