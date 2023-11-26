The Michigan Wolverines played most of the second half of the game against Ohio State without their star cornerback Will Johnson. The 20-year-old became a starter for Michigan as a true freshman last year and has since been an integral part of the roster.

However, Johnson's knee injury ahead of the start of the 2023 campaign forced him to miss two games and play just eight snaps against UNLV. However, he did make a comeback against Rutgers. He now seems to have aggravated his injury again as Michigan defeated the Buckeyes to advance to the Big Ten championship game.

Will Johnson's injury update

Michigan's interim head coach Sherrone Moore updated on Will Johnson's injury after the game against Ohio State. He wasn't concerned with Johnson's injury and ruled it out as a minor hiccup. This gives Michigan hope that he will be ready for the championship game.

"Yeah, I think he just had a lower leg injury," said Moore. "I think he'll be alright. But the guys adjusted well. I mean, end the game with a pick.

Pretty good. I am excited about the defense, what it did and how it adjusted."

Johnson wasn't the only player injured during Michigan versus Ohio State. Starting right guard Zak Zinter was also escorted off the field in a medical cart after suffering a left leg injury in the third quarter of the game.

What happened to Will Johnson?

Will Johnson had been a crucial aspect to help the Wolverines score with a first-quarter interception return to Ohio State's seven-yard line. However, he was sidelined for most of the second half because of the injury to his lower leg.

Johnson was seen on the sidelines with his helmet on. But he did not return to the field as it could have further aggravated his injured leg. This could have hurt his chances of being 100 percent fit for the Big Ten championship game against Iowa. He recorded two tackles and one interception as Michigan advanced to fulfill their dream of three-peating the conference title.