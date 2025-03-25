Will Johnson NFL Draft: Michigan CB makes top 10 in analyst's latest mock draft

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson is expected to be an early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson helped the Wolverines win the national championship two years ago as a lockdown corner. Although he dealt with injuries last season, Johnson will still be a top pick in the draft.

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Johnston to go ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints.

"Johnson's injuries, including a hamstring issue that forced him to miss Michigan's pro day, could push him down some draft boards, but the Saints have a major need at cornerback after trading away Marshon Lattimore last season," Reuter wrote on March 25.

"The former Wolverine was widely viewed as a top-five prospect entering the 2024 season because of his rare combination of size (6-foot-1 3/4, 194 pounds) and instincts on the outside. He is still top-10 worthy if New Orleans is satisfied with his medical reports."

Although Johnson dealt with injuries, Reuter still views him as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson recorded 14 tackles, three pass defenses and two interceptions in 2024. But, in 2023, when the Wolverines won the national championship, he recorded 27 tackles, four pass defenses and four interceptions.

Will Johnson still trying to heal up injuries

Will Johnson dealt with a lingering hamstring injury last season at Michigan, and he says he's still trying to make sure he's 100% healthy. Johnson will do his Pro Day at Michigan on April 14.

“Trying to get back to 100%,” Johnson told the media on Friday at Schembechler Hall, via On3. “But something pretty minor, just a little hammy. So I’m just dealing with that… I have a workout [at Michigan] on April 14th, so that’s what I’m planning on [for fieldwork and drills]...

"I know what I can do on the field. I got a lot of film out there. I know I’ll go to the team that’s supposed to pick me. So I’m not too worried about it.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Johnson as his 10th-ranked prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

