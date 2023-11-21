Will Jordan Travis go to the NFL? FSU QB's pro football aspirations explored after his recent medical setback in CFB arena

Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a severe leg injury during Saturday night's game against Northern Alabama. The incident prematurely concluded his 2023 college football season.

The school confirmed the news Monday, signaling the end of the signal-caller's college career.

The distressing incident has prompted an outpouring of support from fans, with Travis himself sharing moments from the hospital on social media.

"I'm feeling good, got a smile on my face," he said in an Instagram story on Sunday morning. "Just going to follow God's plan. God has a journey for me, and I'm going to trust him every step of the way. I appreciate y'all for all the messages. Go Noles."

Jordan Travis has been a standout performer for the Florida State Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season. He has positioned himself as a noteworthy prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

His blend of athleticism and arm talent has captured the interest of NFL teams scouting for promising talent in an already competitive draft class of 2024.

Will Jordan Travis go to the NFL?

The recent leg injury has brought dark clouds over Travis' immediate future, raising questions about the impact on his draft status. Jordan Travis is currently ranked as the No. 8 quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL draft with a third-round grade.

However, Travis faces an uncertain path to the professional arena, depending on the severity of his injury. The 2024 draft is five months away, and Travis will hope for a complete and swift recovery.

In the 2023 season, Travis has demonstrated precision in distributing the ball and the aggressiveness to allow his talented offensive weapons to shine. The football world now awaits updates on Travis' recovery journey and the subsequent impact on his pro football aspirations.

Will the Seminoles make the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff narrative looked all set, with the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles securing an assured spot. However, Mike Norvell and his team face uncertain times because Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a horrible leg injury during Florida State's 58-13 blowout win over North Alabama.

Boasting zero losses this season, the Seminoles’ path to an undefeated season is challenged by upcoming games against the Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference East) and the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) in the ACC championship. Even if they emerge victorious, the playoff committee's evaluation becomes a crucial factor.

The image of Jordan Travis being carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg paints a grim picture. Details about the extent of the injury are yet to emerge, but the visual suggests a challenging road to recovery. The absence of Travis alters the dynamics of the team.

While backup Tate Rodemaker did show some promise against North Alabama, the true test lies ahead. With Travis likely out for the season, Rodemaker's performance in the upcoming games will dictate the Seminoles' fate.