“Will be lucky to get me”: Shedeur Sanders makes a bold case for himself while talking about rebuilding a franchise

Shedeur Sanders remains in the spotlight ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft, making his landing spot hard to predict in the scouting community.

In a press conference session in Boulder following the conclusion of Colorado Pro Day, DNVR Buffs’ Scott Procter asked Sanders if he'd be comfortable with a “rebuild” situation in the NFL. The quarterback had a bold reply.

"I don't think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there," Sanders told the media. "It's just another day in the office, another year in the office for me. It's the same thing over and over and that's what I enjoy about it. Because I understand how to approach different situations and what to do different."

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity and whoever drafts me - whatever pick - it truly don't matter to me. Because I know in myself who I am and I know what I bring to the table," Sanders added. "So whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me.”

Jackson State and Colorado made notable progress under Deion Sanders and Shedeur.

Analyst projects how far Shedeur Sanders could slide

Shedeur Sanders has seen his draft stock fall over the past couple of weeks. The quarterback was initially viewed as a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he's continued to slide down the board, and The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner has predicted where he will finally land.

“Even if Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers and even if Rodgers has some gas left in the tank we simply haven’t seen over the past three years, the Steelers have to devise a long-term plan for the most important position on the field,” Baumgardner wrote.

“I cannot get there on Sanders as a top-10 pick, and I don’t think he’s ready to help fix a truly bad team. He’ll be a much better fit if he lands somewhere that can give him a supporting cast."

While Baumgardner sees Shedeur Sanders landing with the Steelers at No. 21, the New Orleans Saints are seen as the betting favorite to select the quarterback later this month. The Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft and could utilize it on him.

