Will Mel Tucker be fired as Michigan State HC? Exploring the aftermath of recent s*xual allegations

According to a report from ESPN, an ongoing investigation at Michigan State University is looking into allegations of sexual harassment involving the school's football coach, Mel Tucker. The inquiry reportedly began internally a couple of months ago and remains open.

Without a doubt, it could be the end of the coach's journey in the football program. Tucker was hired by Michigan State in 2020 after spending a season at Colorado. He was rewarded with a new 10-year contract after leading the Spartans to an impressive 11-2 season in 2021.

No action was taken by the university and its athletic department before the start of the 2023 college football season. However, the coach could still be fired midway through the season if he's found guilty. Notably, the identity of the complaint has been revealed to be prominent rape survivor and activist, Brenda Tracy.

What are the chances of Michigan State firing Tucker?

As things stand, the chances of Mel Tucker losing his job is very high. According to information obtained from the Title IX investigation and reported by USA Today, Tucker acknowledged masturbating during the phone call with Tracy but denied any form of sexual harassment.

As per Tracy's complaint, she recounted an incident in which she remained immobile for several minutes while Tucker made explicit sexual remarks and engaged in inappropriate behavior. She asserted that Tucker's actions triggered painful memories from a traumatic event.

That places the Michigan State coach in a difficult position. There's a whole lot of reasons for him to be fired, as the investigation is still on. It remains to be seen what his fate will be.

What are the implications of firing Mel Tucker?

The new contract Mel Tucker signed in 2021 is worth $95 million over the course of 10 years. That places him among the highest-paid coaches in the world of college football. The contract also comes with a series of bonuses outside the $9.5 million he's guaranteed annually.

However, the termination clause in the new contract pretty much favors the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Michigan State will be required to pay Tucker the entire amount left in the deal if the university fires him at any point during the span of the long-term contract.

Nonetheless, Tucker is due to receive this money unless his termination is based on justifiable grounds, such as a criminal offense, NCAA violation or a breach of moral standards. In such cases, the school would not be exempt from any financial obligations. Practically, there's no financial implication for Michigan State if Mel Tucker is found guilty.

