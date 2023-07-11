Will Northwestern fired HC Pat Fitzgerald join Alabama? Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban's list of reclamation projects Steve Sarkasian, Lane Kiffin & more

Pat Fitzgerald was unceremoniously fired by the Northwestern Wildcats amidst allegations of hazing. While he had originally been suspended for two weeks, the school discovered new information that led to them parting ways with their long-time coach. Take a look at whether or not Fitzgerald could wind up on Nick Saban's staff with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Why was Pat Fitzgerald fired by the Northwestern Wildcats?

Pat Fitzgerald had a standout career as a linebacker for the Northwestern Wildcats in the mid-1990s. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and 1996 while also being named a consensus All-American and winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defender in college football in both seasons. His playing career earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

After a one-year stint as assistant coach with the Maryland Terrapins, Colorado Buffaloes and Idaho Vandals, Fitzgerald returned to the Wildcats in 2001. He served in various roles before taking over as head coach in 2006. While Northwestern finished the 2022 season, Fitzgerald's 17th as head coach, with a 1-11 record, his job was viewed as safe until hazing allegations developed.

Initially, it appeared as if he would survive the allegations, however, an article in The Daily Northwestern was published on Monday which detailed a culture that was described as enabling racism towards Black and Latino players. Fitzgerald reached out to ESPN's Pete Thamel, expressing his shock at Northwestern's decision to fire him, stating, in part:

"I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment."

Check out Pat Fitzgerald's full statement below:

Could Pat Fitzgerald join Nick Saban's staff with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Nick Saban has been known to add reclamation project coaches to his Alabama Crimson Tide staff. Lane Kiffin, Bill O'Brien and Steve Sarkisian are all former head coaches who joined the Crimson Tide staff without much interest elsewhere, only to revive their careers.

Kiffin and Sarkisian are now the head coaches of the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns, respectively, while O'Brien is the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Of the three coaches, only Sarkisian had off-the-field issues as he had battles with alcoholism. Fitzgerald's off-the-field issues, however, include accusations of enabling racism. It will be difficult for him to land a job this season, with Alabama or elsewhere, as his addition would run the risk of dividing the locker room.

