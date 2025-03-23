Will Notre Dame play its spring game in 2025? Looking at Marcus Freeman's offseason plans

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 23, 2025 17:55 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Southern Methodist at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
Coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off a run to the national championship game in the 2024 season. They lost the game to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite the loss, it was still a big season for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There is no time to relax, as most college football teams, including Notre Dame, have already begun spring training. However, this offseason has been interesting because numerous programs have canceled their spring games. Teams made this decision due to the prolonged season and the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure.

Freeman does not seem to share those concerns as the Fighting Irish are set to go ahead with their spring game.

Will Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play their 2025 spring game?

Yes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play their 2025 spring game. There have been no indications from the coaching staff or any members of the football program that the team plans to cancel it.

The Blue-Gold Game is scheduled to take place on April 12th at 2 p.m. ET in the Notre Dame Stadium. The scrimmage will be broadcast live on Peacock. Tickets are available for the game for $10.

Marcus Freeman will use the 2025 spring game to help him determine the team's starter for next season

Marcus Freeman's number one objective for the offseason is to determine who will take over the starting quarterback job for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next season.

Riley Leonard led the offense last season but he has declared for the NFL draft.

Redshirt freshman CJ Carr is the favorite to win the job, but he will compete with Steve Angeli for the job. Angeli has played games in each of the past two seasons for the Fighting Irish and has been effective. Conversely, Carr has not played any games yet.

Freeman will evaluate closely during the spring game.

Edited by Krutik Jain
