Will Ohio State stop playing noon games in 2025? Exploring the Buckeyes’ recently presented bill

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship-winning season. They defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January to win the national championship and are heading into next season as one of the favorites. However, the team could be in for an interesting change if a recently presented bill is passed.
The Big Ten on Fox will be running the noon timeslot for Saturday games next season with 'Big Noon Kick.' Despite that, Ohio representative Tex Fischer does not want the Buckeyes playing in noon games. He presented a bill that is designed to prevent Ohio State football from playing games before 3:30 p.m.
The one exception is for the annual Michigan game, which allows kickoff in its traditional noon timeslot. The proposed bill would result in a $10 million fine against the host team's conference or television network if the bill were violated. However, this bill has not been passed. It is unclear whether this bill will be approved, but as things stand, it has not gone into effect.
Will Ohio State stop playing noon games in 2025?
No, the Buckeyes will not stop playing noon games completely in 2025. At the very least, they will play their rivalry game against Michigan in the traditional noon timeslot. Additionally, this bill, proposed by Ohio State representative Tex Fischer, has not been passed.
Why did Tex Fischer propose this bill to end noon games for Ohio State?
Many fans do not like noon start times for college football games. Since most college football games take place on Saturday, many fans are busy throughout the day on Saturday. As a result, it can be an inconvenience to plan to watch a game in the middle of the day around other responsibilities. So, Tex Fischer proposed this bill. He posted a Tweet about it on Wednesday.
"A few weeks ago, I said it would be a crime for FOX to put Ohio State vs Texas at noon. Promises made, promises kept!"
It is unlikely that this type of bill will be passed. However, it will likely get Tex Fischer some positive press, which is likely why he proposed it in the first place.
It is not the first time that a bill like this has been proposed. A Louisiana lawmaker called for LSU home football games to be restricted to nighttime kickoffs in September because of several heat-related illnesses suffered by fans last season. A similar law exists in Arizona due to the heat. However, that is not an issue in Ohio.
