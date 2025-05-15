Will Ohio State stop playing noon games in 2025? Exploring the Buckeyes’ recently presented bill

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship-winning season. They defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January to win the national championship and are heading into next season as one of the favorites. However, the team could be in for an interesting change if a recently presented bill is passed.

Ad

The Big Ten on Fox will be running the noon timeslot for Saturday games next season with 'Big Noon Kick.' Despite that, Ohio representative Tex Fischer does not want the Buckeyes playing in noon games. He presented a bill that is designed to prevent Ohio State football from playing games before 3:30 p.m.

The one exception is for the annual Michigan game, which allows kickoff in its traditional noon timeslot. The proposed bill would result in a $10 million fine against the host team's conference or television network if the bill were violated. However, this bill has not been passed. It is unclear whether this bill will be approved, but as things stand, it has not gone into effect.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Ohio State stop playing noon games in 2025?

No, the Buckeyes will not stop playing noon games completely in 2025. At the very least, they will play their rivalry game against Michigan in the traditional noon timeslot. Additionally, this bill, proposed by Ohio State representative Tex Fischer, has not been passed.

Why did Tex Fischer propose this bill to end noon games for Ohio State?

Many fans do not like noon start times for college football games. Since most college football games take place on Saturday, many fans are busy throughout the day on Saturday. As a result, it can be an inconvenience to plan to watch a game in the middle of the day around other responsibilities. So, Tex Fischer proposed this bill. He posted a Tweet about it on Wednesday.

Ad

"A few weeks ago, I said it would be a crime for FOX to put Ohio State vs Texas at noon. Promises made, promises kept!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is unlikely that this type of bill will be passed. However, it will likely get Tex Fischer some positive press, which is likely why he proposed it in the first place.

It is not the first time that a bill like this has been proposed. A Louisiana lawmaker called for LSU home football games to be restricted to nighttime kickoffs in September because of several heat-related illnesses suffered by fans last season. A similar law exists in Arizona due to the heat. However, that is not an issue in Ohio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place