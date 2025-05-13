Will the Ohio State-Texas game have a noon kickoff time? CFB insider weighs in on the possibility

College football analyst RJ Young of The Number One College Football Show believes Ohio State vs Texas in Week 1 could be an early kickoff.

Although the Buckeyes vs Longhorns is the marquee matchup of the week and perhaps the season. Although many fans would want it to be a primetime kick at night, Young doesn't think that is the case.

Instead, Young believes FOX will want the game to be in the afternoon so everyone can watch it.

"I tend to believe it's going to be a noon Eastern kickoff, I tend to believe it will be 11 a.m. Central, and that's 9 a.m. for those on the West Coast... This is the biggest game on the schedule, and that is how FOX treats it," Young said at 0:30.

The game will be Arch Manning starting at quarterback, with all the hype surrounding Texas. Ohio State, meanwhile, is looking to defend its title and opens up in a potential championship preview.

Texas vs Ohio State is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Buckeye Stadium, and Young expects the game to be a noon kickoff.

Ohio State coach eager for the challenge of opening season against Texas

The Buckeyes will open their season at home against Texas this season.

The game is arguably the biggest of the season, and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says his team can't be rusty out of the gate.

"The minute we saw that as Game 1, it has your attention," Ohio State coach Ryan Day recently said on the "College GameDay Podcast," via 247Sports. "They're a very good team, very well coached. We knew coming off the field how much respect we have for them as a team. We know it's going to be a bear. ...

"That preparation starts in the summer, and that affects everything you do. It can make for a longer year, for sure... Last year, if we miss a few tackles in a couple of those games in Game 1 or 2, you get it on film, you grow and you build working into the next week. You can't afford to do that in your first week against Texas. You gotta be on your game. So it certainly makes for a more amped up summer."

Day knows the winner of this game will have a great chance of making the playoffs, as it will be a resume builder. With that, it's important for both teams to start strong and start the year 1-0, with a win over a projected top-three team.

Ohio State is currently a 3-point favorite at home over Texas in Week 1.

