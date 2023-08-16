Will Pac-4 merge or expand ahead of the 2023 season? Latest on conference realignments, poaching rumors and more

The Pac-12 is set to become the Pac-4 in 2024 as the conference has been decimated by realignment. It is unclear which direction conference officials will go. However, merging with another conference, as well as expansion, have both been mentioned as options.

College football insider Jim Williams recently sai that a merger is unlikely as the conference looks to avoid falling apart entirely, tweeting:

"Things to remember – The American is not getting rid of any teams. A PAC-4 - merger with either the American or Mountain is possible but a long shot. Stanford to either the B1G or the ACC is still very in play. The preference of the PAC-4 is for now to rebuild if that is possible."

Merging with the American Athletic Conference or the Mountain West Conference always seemed like an unlikely route, however, Williams reported that it was one of many options being considered on Sunday, tweeting:

"A PAC-American merger could be set where Stanford plays a pool of Cal, OSU, WSU, SMU, RICE, TULANE, USF, Navy, and Temple each year with the rest of the conference rotating on a yearly basis. frankly it would a schedule that fits their profile. Like the big 12 helped make texas happy the American can make Stanford /pac happy! Welcome to college sports 2023 and beyond!"

He added that the Stanford Cardinal will be calling the shots reagrding the future of the conference, tweeting:

"Stanford will call the shots on who is part of any new version of the pac - SMU, RICE, Tulane, USF, MEMPHIS, San Diego State, Colorado State, Air Force plus others will get consideration. but it will be aau, and big cities will be the focus."

How did the Pac-12 become the Pac-4?

The Pac-12 has been the conference most affected by realignment, in large part due to its inability to land a long-term media rights deal. The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies are set to leave for the Big Ten in 2024. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.

As things stand, the Pac-12 will become the Pac-4 as the California Bears, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal and Washington State Cougars remain in the conference. The number of teams will likely change, however, as conference officials are looking into expansion. Furthermore, the Bears and Cardinal have been targeted by the Atlantic Coast Conference, opening up the possibility that they also depart.