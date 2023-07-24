Will Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, or Lincoln Riley win a title first? Top 5 college football coaches most likely to win their first national championship

While every college football coach has the goal of winning a national championship, there are several great coaches who have not been able to get the job done. There are only five active coaches who have won at least one championship.

That list includes Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and North Carolina Tar Heels coach Mack Brown.

Let's take a look at the five college football coaches most likely to win their first national championship.

#5: LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

While Brian Kelly has won two NCAA Division II National Championships, he has not been able to replicate his success in Division I football. Since taking over as Division I coach, Kelly has compiled a 176-66 record. He led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the BCS National Championship, however, they lost 42-14.

The Fighting Irish also made two trips to the College Football Playoff under Kelly, however, they failed to win a game both times. He finished with a 10-4 record last season, his first year leading the LSU Tigers.

#4: Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has had varying levels of success in his nine years as a college football coach. Sarkisian has compiled a 59-47 record. While he has never had a team finish higher than 20th in the Final AP poll, the Texas Longhorns are viewed as a potential contender this season.

Although Sarkisian and the Longhorns have both never reached the College Football Playoff, quarterback Quinn Ewers could change that in 2023. The Longhorns were just 8-5 last season in Sarkisian's second year leading the program.

#3: USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley reached the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as a college football coach. While he was unable to win a game and reach the national championship, his 66-13 career record leaves plenty of room for optimism.

Although Riley has not reached the postseason in the past three years, 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams could end that streak. Riley finished his first season with the USC Trojans with an 11-3 record.

#2: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 103-46 record in 12 years as a college football coach. Furthermore, he has led the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons. While they have failed to win a game in the postseason, the Wolverines have done a great job of recruiting and developing talent.

Harbaugh finished with a 13-1 record last season, which was his eighth year leading his alma mater. With Michigan knocking on the door in each of the past two seasons, Harbaugh will look to break through in 2023.

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day

Ryan Day is the college football coach most likely to win his first national championship. He holds a ridiculous 45-6 record in four seasons as the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Furthermore, the Buckeyes have reached the College Football Playoff in three of his four seasons, reaching the national championship once.

Day has been as consistent as they come in his short tenure as Ohio State's coach, as he has never lost more than two games. The Buckeyes finished with an 11-2 record last season.

