Will Shipley injury update: Latest on Clemson running back ahead of Week 10 clash against Notre Dame

Clemson running back Will Shipley suffered an injury during the Tigers' 24-17 loss to the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday.

Shipley left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit to the head and neck area at the goal line. Now, ahead of Clemson's Week 10 clash against Notre Dame, what is his status?

Will Shipley's injury update

Will Shipley suffered an injury during the second quarter of Clemson's Week 9 loss against the NC State Wolfpack and wasn't able to return to the game.

The running back was able to walk off the field by himself, but coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Shipley was in concussion protocol.

"We got good news on him," Swinney said. "Got him checked out. He's in the concussion protocol. They were worried about his neck scans, but all of that came back positive.

"We'll just have to see where he is. There is a protocol and how they rate all that stuff. We're just happy that everything checked out with his neck. The guys who were out, we'll see if they'll be back this week."

The good news, as Swinney says, is the fact nothing negative came back from the neck scans on Will Shipley.

What happened to Will Shipley?

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley was running toward the endzone when he began to fall and was hit in the head/neck area.

The hit was very scary as Shipley stayed on the field before finally being able to get up and walk off. Shipley did not return to the game and finished with 21 yards on six carries.

When will Will Shipley return?

With Will Shipley in concussion protocol, there is no timeframe for his return, as there is no concrete timeline for when players get out of the protocol.

After the game, Swinney had no update on how long Shipley would be out, as they are taking it day-by-day with him.

This season, Shipley has 515 rushing yards on 112 carries and three touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.