Will Stanford's arrival in Big 12 make a difference for Brett Yormark's TV media money? Exploring all the possibilities around the realignments

There have been conflicting reports on the Big 12's interest in adding the Stanford Cardinal and California Bears.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network initially tweeted:

"Despite various reports to the contrary, Big 12 has not had conversations w/any of the Pac-4 schools & has no intention in engaging w/those schools, multiple Big 12 sources told @ActionNetworkHQ."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Greg Swaim responded with a quote tweet, reporting that talks are still ongoing:

"Apparently Brett not talking to same #Big12 and #Stanford sources that we are. As always, it may or may not happen, but there are definitely talks going on with Stanford and the Big 12. #StayTuned"

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet here and Greg Swaim's response here.

While it is unclear if the programs will wind up in the Big 12, the conference could benefit financially from their additions. The Atlantic Coast Conference is reportedly set to earn $72 million if they approve the Cardinal, Bears and SMU Mustangs.

Furthermore, the Cardinal and Bears have reportedly agreed to forfeit 70% of their shares, while the Mustangs will forfeit their entire $24 million. It is unclear if the programs would be willing to do the same to join the Big 12, however, if they receive an invite to the conference.

The additional revenue, about $57.6 million, would likely be redistributed among the conference's programs. While the Big 12 will already have 16 teams next season, further expansion has not been ruled out by conference officials.

How has conference realignment affected the Big 12?

The Big 12 has been one of the teams most affected by conference realignment. Things initially appeared bleak, as, in 2021, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced that they would join the Southeastern Conference by the 2025 season. While many predicted that the departures would mark the end of the conference, they have utilized expansion to quiet that chatter.

Although the Sooners and Longhorns will now leave ahead of the 2024 season, the Big 12 has strengthed their ranks. The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights all joined the conference ahead of the 2023 season. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the conference ahead of the 2024 season.

Furthermore, conference officials seem willing to continue their expansion. In addition to the Stanford Cardinal and California Bears, the Big 12 has reportedly been monitoring the San Diego State Aztecs and UConn Huskies, according to Greg Swaim, who tweeted:

"#UConn and #SDSU to the #Big12? A lot of smoke, but none of my sourxes are able to verify it...yet. #StayTuned 👀"

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet here.