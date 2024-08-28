Will Steve Sarkisian get fired after 2024 CFB season? CFB insider reveals off-field issues in Texas locker room

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian might face more than just on-field challenges this season. Despite signing a four-year contract extension in January, increasing his 2024 salary to $10.3 million, there are rumors that things aren't going smoothly behind the scenes.

According to a tweet by "Message Board Geniuses" on Tuesday, a 247sports insider known as "Carterr66" shared that tensions are rising within the Texas program. The insider revealed that Sarkisian is dealing with off-field issues that could lead to his departure.

“I would expect the drama to start coming out mid year like the 2020 season,” Carterr66 wrote [H/t 247 Sports]. “Get your popcorn ready.”

One source mentioned locker room division, with players split in support of different quarterbacks. Sarkisian’s problems reportedly distract him from his coaching duties, including recruiting, leaving Texas' NIL efforts to pick up the slack.

Additionally, there’s talk of disagreements among the coaching staff, which might become public during the season. If Texas doesn’t have a standout year, especially in its first year in the Southeastern Conference, Sarkisian could be fired for violating certain contract clauses.

“If they don't win more than 8 games this year, then expect a new coach next year,” Carterr66 wrote.

Can Steve Sarkisian meet sky-high expectations?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian during the sixth day in full pads during fall football camp practice - Source: Imagn

After last season, Steve Sarkisian earned close to $6 million in 2023. His new contract is expected to push that figure closer to $10 million annually, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in the nation. The extension came shortly after rumors linking Sarkisian to Alabama's top coaching spot.

At the SEC media days in Dallas, Sarkisian reiterated that his team's goals for the 2024 season haven't changed.

"This is the deepest team we've had," Sarkisian said. "[It's also] probably the most talented football team we've had." Our goal is to come into this conference and compete for a conference championship."

The Longhorns face a challenging schedule early in the season, with high-stakes games against Michigan, Georgia, and Oklahoma within the first six weeks. Texas kicks off its 2024 campaign on Saturday against Colorado State and will begin its SEC journey at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28.

Sarkisian’s lavish deal sends mixed signals: Is Texas betting big on a coach under pressure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

