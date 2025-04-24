Will Tate Ratledge get drafted? A look at the Georgia offensive lineman's chances ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Tate Ratledge boasts as one of the top offensive linemen in college football over the last couple of seasons. Playing as the starting right guard for the Bulldogs, he was a member of the team that won two consecutive national championships while also earning individual awards.

After five seasons in Athens, Ratledge is set to transition to the professional stage, marking one of the last to do that in his class. Here's a look at the draft projection of the offensive lineman.

Will Tate Ratledge get drafted?

Tate Ratledge is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL draft following his exploits at Georgia over the years. He's projected to go off the board on Day 2, falling anywhere in the second or third round.

Ratledge will be a great addition to any team's offensive line for several reasons. His immense contribution and level of experience in pass protection can’t be overlooked. He unleashes a devastating power at attack, using his heavy hands to jolt defenders on first contact.

With his thick frame and stable base, he is known for consistently winning pad-level battles in the interior of the offensive line. His ability to sink his hips and stay balanced under pressure allows him to maintain pocket integrity and neutralize power rushers with consistency.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman is a reliable option when executing a combo block at the first level on the line of scrimmage. He can carry out the assignment with exceptional timing and instinct, while seamlessly transitioning from double teams to second-level engagements.

One of the major reasons Ratledge has been a highly regarded lineman in college football in the last couple of years is his impressive recovery ability. He demonstrates quick reflexes and relentless effort when initially beaten to re-anchor and re-establish position.

Tate Ratledge's college football career roundup

Tate Ratledge started his college football career at Georgia in 2020 and only appeared in one game as a freshman. He earned the starting role in 2021 but got injured in the season opener against Clemson after just four snaps and missed the rest of the season.

Ratledge returned in the 2022 season, appearing in 14 games and playing a crucial role in the Bulldogs' national championship run. His importance further grew in in 2023 as he appeared in 13 games for Georgia and earned the First-team All-SEC honor.

The offensive line opted to forego the draft and return to Georgia for his final season in 2024. He once again showed his brilliance on the field for the Bulldogs, earning First-team All-SEC and First-team All-American honors despite appearing in just 10 games.

