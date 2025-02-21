Will Texas have a spring game in 2025? Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian shares the latest news

Texas has canceled its spring game, per coach Steve Sarkisian in the Up & Adams Show.

According to the coach, due to the heavy workload the Longhorns have had over the last two seasons and because of the changing landscape of the sport, it's no longer worth it to play a spring game.

"I just don't know if rolling the ball out, playing the game, when we only get 15 practices, is the best for us to maximize the opportunities that we get," Sarkisian said.

"So, it's going to be a little bit of a different approach, but I think college football's changing right now and we need to do a great job, as coaches, of adapting to college football, and that's what we're trying to do. I think it's going to be good for our team."

Instead, the Austin school will look to imitate the NFL's preseason activities format, trying to include as much scrimmage as possible toward the second half of spring practice. Other schools, like Nebraska, have also decided to drop the spring game from their planning.

Steve Sarkisian announces new hires for the Texas Longhorns staff

On Wednesday Texas announced the hiring of West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott, who's set to replace Tashard Choice. The hiring of Ohio State assistant LaAllen Clark and Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey were announced on Thursday alongside a slew of other appointments.

Not everything was a gain for the Longhorns, as they also lost safeties coach Blake Gideon, who went over to Georgia Tech as a defensive coordinator, and Tashard Choice, who's now the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions.

What's clear is that the coaching methods and staff for Steve Sarkisian in 2025 are shaping up to be very different from last season.

