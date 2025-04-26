Will Xavier Restrepo get drafted? A look at the Miami wide receiver's chances ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Xavier Restrepo is one of the most experienced players in the 2025 NFL draft. The wide receiver has five years of college football on his resume, which is expected to be crucial in his transition to the professional level.

Restrepo spent his entire college career at Miami, where he was a key part of the offense under head coaches Manny Diaz and Mario Cristobal. Here's a look at the draft projection for the wide receiver.

Will Xavier Restrepo get drafted?

Xavier Restrepo is expected to hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is projected to fall anywhere between the fourth and sixth rounds.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has him going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 178, while Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has him being selected at No. 165 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He could be a valuable late-round addition for a team looking for a slot threat in the final rounds of the draft. Potential landing spots include the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and others

Restrepo is a receiver known for his short-area quickness and sharp route-running, which allow him to create separation, particularly from the slot. His suddenness off the break poses a significant challenge for defenders, especially in tight spaces.

He can manipulate defensive backs with stem variations and tempo changes that keep them guessing. His ability to shift gears mid-route often leaves man-coverage defenders out of position, creating clean lanes to catch passes.

Xavier Restrepo’s understanding of how to operate in congested areas is one of his biggest strengths and should be even more appreciated at the next level. He maintains focus on the ball in high-pressure situations, enabling him to make contested catches through contact.

With his level of production in the slot, Restrepo could be one of the best late-round wide receiver picks in 2025. He has a refined understanding of option routes and an innate ability to navigate zone coverage. His spatial awareness allows him to make quick, decisive plays in tight windows.

Xavier Restrepo’s college football career

Xavier Restrepo started his college football career at Miami in 2020 and remained with the program for five seasons. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman, recording just one reception that year.

He became a regular part of the wide receiver rotation over the next two seasons, playing in 19 games and showing steady improvement. By 2023, he had emerged as the go-to target in the Hurricanes’ offense.

Restrepo posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons. He finished his college career with 200 receptions for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns across 51 games.

