William Hardrick murder: Man arrested for killing Austin Peay’s player in a tragic accident

William Hardrick, a 22-year-old football player, transferred from Miami (Ohio) in the offseason to Austin Peay. Tragically, his death was announced on Wednesday, as he was a victim of a car crash in Alabama near Interstate 65 in Limestone County. The wreck occurred on Tuesday and resulted in Hardrick's death.

The coroner, Mike West, told reporters that Hardrick was driving south on I-65 when his vehicle left the road, hit a fence, and began flipping over. Eventually, the vehicle came to a rest on Piney Chapel Road near the interstate. Shortly after the accident, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested 31-year-old John Walter McAdams and charged him with murder.

Additionally, he was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with an injury and one count of driving under the influence. McAdams allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.09 percent during his field sobriety test, which exceeds the legal limit.

According to court documents, McAdams "created a great risk of death to a person... and did thereby cause the death of William Deon Hardrick."

Defensive back William Hardrick had spent the past two seasons at Miami (Ohio) but transferred to Austin Peay in the offseason. This past season, he had his best season, registering 26 total tackles, including 14 solo efforts, and four passes defended.

Members of the Austin Peay football team release statements about the death of William Hardrick

Following the news that William Hardrick was killed in a car crash on Tuesday, several members of the Austin Peay football team spoke about the incident or released a statement. Athletic director Gerald Harrison released a statement.

"We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

Head coach Jeff Faris also released a statement about Hardrick's death.

"William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss. He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the crash. A timeline for the trial of John Walter McAdams has not been released.

