Wisconsin star Nyzier Fourqurean's future hangs in balance amid NCAA's appeal

Nyzier Fourqurean’s fight with the NCAA on his eligibility is far from over despite a positive development. A U.S. District Court judge William M. Conley granted the Wisconsin cornerback a preliminary injunction allowing an additional year of college eligibility on Thursday.

However, the NCAA filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit just a day after to challenge the decision. Nevertheless, Nyzier Fourqurean announced on X that he has withdrawn his name from the NFL draft consideration, meeting Friday’s deadline to do so.

“The decision to appeal by the NCAA left me in a tough spot because opting out of the draft is not something that can wait while the appeal process continues,” Fourqurean wrote on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“While I wish I had more certainty, I have decided to put my faith in the legal process and in Judge (William) Conley’s decision and have pulled out of the draft so that I can continue my playing career at UW.”

NCAA strongly disagrees with Judge Conley's ruling on Nyzier Fourqurean

The NCAA is in disagreement with the ruling of Judge William M. Conley on Nyzier Fourqurean. In a statement to Sportico, a spokesperson warned that the ruling could lead to negative consequences.

The collegiate athletics governing body argued in the statement that the ruling further underscores the need for congressional action to implement reforms that stabilize college sports.

“The NCAA supports all student-athletes maximizing their name, image and likeness potential, but today’s ruling creates even more uncertainty and may lead to countless high school students losing opportunities to compete in college athletics,” the statement read.

“The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the recent patchwork of state laws and court opinions continues to make clear that partnering with Congress is essential to provide stability for the future of all college athletes.”

Why Judge Conley granted the injunction

Judge Conley granted the appeal based on several factors. He noted that Fourqurean was likely to succeed in his argument that the NCAA’s initial waiver denial violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prohibits agreements that unfairly restrain trade.

Conley also noted that without an injunction, Nyzier Fourqurean would face irreparable harm. The injunction came just a day before the NFL draft deadline, permitting him to opt out and return to Wisconsin.

“Certainly, there is at least some evidence that plaintiff may earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in NIL money next season if he is allowed to continue playing college football for another season," Conley wrote.

“Moreover, there is some evidentiary weight behind his assertion that another year of playing college football will allow him to keep building his brand.”

Nyzier Fourqurean’s college football journey included a 2020 season at Division II Grand Valley State that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2021 season that was only partially played. That has made him seek an extra year of eligibility in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback