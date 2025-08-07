  • home icon
  • With 3 weeks to season opener against Baylor, Hugh Freeze drops his verdict on QB Jackson Arnold

With 3 weeks to season opener against Baylor, Hugh Freeze drops his verdict on QB Jackson Arnold

By Maliha
Modified Aug 07, 2025 13:14 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Hugh Freeze added Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold to Auburn’s quarterback room in hopes of bouncing back from a 5–7 season. Arnold, who was benched midway through last year with the Sooners, is also eager for a fresh start with the Tigers.

So far, the former five-star recruit has impressed Freeze with his abilities as both a passer and a runner.

“I’m really pleased with his decision making," Freeze said about Arnold on Wednesday (via AL.com). "The ball is coming out quick, and I think he’s using his legs when he doesn’t feel comfortable with what he sees and creates.
"Everything’s not a team period, but he’s creating explosive plays when he does move out of the pocket. He throws really well on the run.”
That kind of praise is significant, especially considering Freeze’s blunt criticism of some player's inconsistent effort during Wednesday’s practice.

"I told them just a while ago, if you're only excellent when people are watching, it's really not excellence, it's just performing," Freeze said. "And I don't know, I didn't think we had there were spurts of practice that were really good and then others that I thought we just kind of got through."
Auburn’s season opener against Baylor is just over three weeks away. Analysts like ESPN’s Matt Stinchcomb are optimistic about the system Freeze has put in place, but the challenge now falls on the players to bring it to life on game day.

Hugh Freeze opens up about Jackson Arnold's RPO decisions

Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff have shown strong confidence in Jackson Arnold, especially due to his talent for executing run-pass option (RPO) plays and delivering deep throws.

On Wednesday, Freeze acknowledged that the former five-star quarterback has occasionally been "a little greedy" with RPO decisions. However, he also noted that it is an easily fixable issue.

“I don’t think he did that today after yesterday’s meeting,” Freeze said (via AL.com). “I don’t remember a single one he tried to force and make something happen.”

Auburn's quarterback room also features promising freshman Deuce Knight and Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels.

