With $79,000,000 at stake, MSU fires Mel Tucker after Brenda Tracy's sexual harassment allegations

Mel Tucker has officially been fired from his position as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans. Tucker had previously been suspended without pay following allegations that he sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault prevention advocate and r*pe survivor.

Tucker has been fired with cause and the team will attempt to avoid paying him any of the nearly $80 million remaining on the 10-year, $95 million contract extension he signed in November 2021.

Last week, the university announced their intentions, noting that he had seven days to provide reasons as to why he shouldn't be fired with cause.

ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted parts of the statement that was released by Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller:

"I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with a written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause. This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue"

Tucker has disputed the allegations against him and will likely look to dispute the termination in court. However, it is unclear, if he will be able to recoup any of the money that he is owed.

Has Mel Tucker publicly addressed Brenda Tracy's allegations?

Mel Tucker has been accused of sending Brenda Tracy unwanted sexual advances without her consent. He has denied the allegations, claiming that the two parties had a mutually consensual intimate relationship.

Tucker released a statement, through his lawyer, that read in part:

"It was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

Tucker has alleged that the accusations levied against him could be financially driven. While he was interviewed by Title IX investigator Rebecca Leitman Veidlinger in March and found to not be at fault in July, a hearing on the matter is set for October.