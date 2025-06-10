With Drew Allar in attendance, NY Giants GM's son Carson Schoen shows off his arm power, launching rockets at Penn State’s prospect camp

Carson Schoen took the opportunity to showcase his talent to Drew Allar and the college football world during the weekend at the Penn State Prospect Camp.

Ad

Allar was in attendance as Penn State hosted several next-generation talents on campus during the weekend. The quarterback is set to lead the Nittany Lions offense for the final season this fall, and he took time to check out future stars of the game in the prospect camp.

One of the prospects who impressed the most was Carson Schoen. The quarterback is the son of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who has built a reputation as an NFL executive. His son is hoping to create a legacy in the NFL on a different path.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schoen showcased his impressive arm strength with rocket passes, catching the attention of many attendees, including Drew Allar. He kept a host of reputable college football programs on notice ahead of his recruiting process in a few years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carson Schoen is a Class of 2028 prospect who plays for Don Bosco Prep High School (Ramsey, New Jersey). While the quarterback has yet to receive interest from any program following his freshman season, he might have done enough to impress Penn State.

Carson Schoen also attended the Irish Invasion

The Penn State Prospect Camp wasn't the only varsity-themed camping event Carson Schoen attended. He was also at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion on Friday. He discussed his performance and experience in South Bend in an interview with Irish Illustrated.

Ad

“I think I performed great and really enjoyed the camp! It was great being up at my dream school with some of my teammates who balled out,” Schoen said.

“Really when I approach these camps and step on campus I like to show up and have the mindset that although I'm a freshman and an underclassman, I'm the best quarterback at the camp and to come through (Don Bosco). Really enjoyed the camp and really could see myself in the green and gold.”

Schoen became an internet sensation in April after hinting at the Giants drafting Jaxson Dart on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft on his Instagram story. He took his account private shortly after the post became widespread. The franchise went on to draft the Ole Miss quarterback with the 23rd pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More