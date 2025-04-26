With no fancy chains, no custom suits, Shedeur Sanders raises eyebrows from dad's backyard on day 2 of NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders' plan for the 2025 NFL Draft was grand. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was highly expected to be a first-round pick and made plans for a grand statement at his draft party.
For Thursday's first round, Shedeur and his family were waiting in an elaborate draft room, and the quarterback was wearing an expensive black suit and a custom diamond chain that read, 'SS2' and 'Draft Day.'
However, he was left disappointed as no team picked Shedeur Sanders on the first day, and as of writing, the likelihood that Sanders will be a second-round pick is falling. In preparation for day two of the NFL Draft, Shedeur was seen in a far more relaxed environment, throwing a football in the backyard, wearing regular clothes.
Coming into the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders was highly expected to be a first-round draft pick and was in a race with Cam Ward for who would be the overall number one pick.
The path that these quarterbacks have been on since then has been widely different.
Ward was picked by the Tennessee Titans as the overall number one pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. This gives him the opportunity to become the new franchise quarterback in Nashville, as the team moves on from the underperforming Will Levis.
As for Shedeur, his draft stock began to fall in the build-up to the NFL Combine, where he did not do any workouts. This was paired with widely reported concerns from anonymous staff members on NFL teams about his general attitude.
However, despite all of this, Shedeur was still widely expected to be a first-round pick, which justified the large gathering and stylish suit from the former Buffaloes star on the first day of the draft on Thursday.
With the second round (and maybe the third round) now a real possibility for Sanders, he has decided to just be himself in the build-up to when he is picked.
What has happened to Shedeur Sanders on Day 2 of the NFL Draft so far?
After being snubbed by every team on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, it looks like Shedeur Sanders continues to fall down the order. Two quarterbacks were picked in the first round (Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart).
Another quarterback was picked in the second round, as the New Orleans Saints, a team that could have picked Shedeur and potentially made him the starting quarterback, chose Louisville Cardinals' Tyler Slough over the son of Deion Sanders.
