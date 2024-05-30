Sherrone Moore, the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, is preparing his team to defend their national championship title.

On Thursday, Moore gave a speech to campers involved in the Sound Body Sound Mind Academy program for emerging student athletes. After his speech, Moore opened the floor to questions, where he was asked to describe his team in one word.

Moore described his program as

"Physical"

The physical style of play that Sherrone Moore wants his Wolverines team to play is nothing new. Moore's predecessor, Jim Harbaugh, was also known for implementing a physical style of play, so there should be no change in play style even with the new coach.

The play style that Moore wants the Wolverines to play was seen last season through the team's offensive line. It was one of the strongest offensive lines in the country and featured the likes of Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter, and LaDarius Henderson.

These impressive performances of the offensive line heavily benefited Wolverines' quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, who were both allowed to dominate their opponents last year.

Can the Michigan Wolverines play physical football in 2024?

The Wolverines lost 18 players in the 2024 NFL draft. It includes the quarterback and running back who led the team to success last year. A large extent of the physicality of this program has gone.

But still, 2024 will be different, and the Michigan Wolverines will have to play a lot more physical football than they did last year.

This will mean that the Wolverines players are going to have to fight for every ball, break every tackle, and stop any opposition receiver from making any attempt to score.

This will be needed more than ever this season. While last year Michigan was by far the best team in the Big Ten, this is not the case this year.

The rivals, Ohio State Buckeyes are now seen as the best team in the conference, and with the Wolverines facing the Texas Longhorns, the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks, they will need to play physically to stop these dominant teams from getting the advantage over them.

