"Women in NO immediately put on notice" - CFB fans react as Jake Retzlaff commits to Tulane after controversial BYU exit

By Arnold
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:38 GMT
Jake Retzlaff verbally committed to Tulane as a walk-on, according to reports from On3 on Monday. The quarterback left BYU earlier in July and entered the transfer portal after receiving a seven-game suspension for admitting to premarital sex, which violated the school's honor code.

When fans caught wind of Retzlaff's commitment to Tulane, they had some wild reactions.

"Women in NO immediately put on notice," one tweeted.
"Jake is about to be free to be himself," another added.
"This man really went from BYU to Bourbon Street," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some others offered their take on the QB room at Tulane following Retzlaff's introduction.

"That has to be one frustrated QB room in New Orleans…three transfer vets gets a new roommate 5 weeks before the season?" one wrote.
"No stopping mighty Tulane now!" another tweeted.
"Transferring just to be a backup to brendan sullivan?" a user asked.

In a lawsuit filed in June, Retzlaff was accused of alleged sexual assault on a woman in November 2023. The woman alleged that the BYU quarterback assaulted her at his home after they connected over social media. However, she later withdrew the civil case.

Retzlaff denied the allegations through his attorney. He also noted in a legal filing that he had “consensual” sex with the accuser, which led to his seven-game suspension at BYU.

How did Jake Retzlaff fare at BYU in the 2024 season?

BYU confirmed that Jake Retzlaff would be the QB1 for the 2024 season. The QB posted 2,947 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and six rushing touchdowns last season. He led the Cougars to an 11-2 (7-2 Big 12) record.

Retzlaff began his college career in 2021 with the Golden West Rustlers. He transferred to the Riverside Tigers for the 2022 season. After two seasons at junior college, Retzlaff transferred to BYU in 2023.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Retzlaff fares at Tulane in the 2025 season.

