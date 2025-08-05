"Won't bite him in the ass at all": CFB fans blast Dabo Swinney's 16-0 hot take for Clemson while Brian Kelly looks to break the curse

Fans have spoken out after Dabo Swinney made bold claims about leading the Clemson Tigers to an undefeated season. On Monday, Swinney spoke with ESPN's Chris Low to share his ambitious goal that he has set for his team.

"I've had one undefeated team," Swinney said. "In 2018, we were the first 15-0 team in the history of major college football-- ever. And I think we're going to be the first 16-0 team. It's a race to do that."

Swinney's comments have garnered mixed reactions from fans on Reddit. Some fans mocked the coach for his aspiration ahead of his team's season opener against the LSU Tigers on Aug. 30.

"That won't bite him in the ass at all," a fan said.

Fan reacts to Dabo Swinney's comments

"Brian Kelly in a big week 1 matchup? What could go wrong," another fan said.

Another fan reacts to Dabo Swinney's comments

"don't make me root for LSU Dabo..," a fan said.

A third fan responds to Dabo Swinney's comments

Other fans reacted in support of Swinney, believing he should set high expectations for his team.

"I mean what's he supposed to say? "Eh we can get to 9-3, maybe win the Pop Tart Bowl," a fan said.

"Breaking News: coach believes in team," another fan said.

"Coach believes in team, wow someone stop the press," a fan said.

The matchup between Clemson and LSU will be the first time both teams have played each other since the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, 2020. LSU achieved a dominant 42-25 victory over Swinney's team to earn its fourth national championship in the program's history.

Swinney aims to avenge his loss against LSU and silence the doubters who believe he can't lead Clemson to a 16-0 record.

When was the last time the Clemson Tigers had an undefeated season?

The last time Dabo Swinney helped the Clemson Tigers finish with an undefeated record was in the 2018 season. Clemson had a 15-0 record and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national championship on Jan. 7, 2019.

One of the key players that Swinney had on his roster was quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He finished the 2018 season with 259 completions for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns. Lawrence had a strong performance in the national championship victory by completing 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Another star player that Swinney had on the 2018 roster was running back Travis Etienne. He led the team in rushing yards with 204 carries for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns. The former Clemson running back also played an important role in the game against Alabama with 14 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers' coach is optimistic that his team can be the best in the country and achieve the 16-0 record that he desires.

