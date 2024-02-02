"Words do not describe his importance to Auburn": Paul Finebaum has heartfelt reaction to CFB legend Terry Beasley's demise

Terry Beasley is a former Auburn wide receiver who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He died at the age of 73 on Wednesday. His No. 88 jersey was retired by Auburn. It is one of just three numbers to receive that honor, along with Pat Sullivan's No. 7 and Bo Jackson's No. 34.

Moody Police Chief Reece Smith said Beasley's case is being investigated as a potential suicide. His injury suggests a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reportedly, Beasley suffered from numerous injuries. He had a successful career as a first-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers. He played with them for three seasons before retiring in 1975 due to injuries.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum spoke on Beasley's impact on Auburn football.

“Words do not describe his importance to Auburn,” Finebaum said. “I think if you look at the Mount Rushmore of Auburn football players, he is on there."

“Considering his life was difficult because of the concussions, and, obviously, much more serious issues than that which were caused by that, it makes it even sadder and extremely difficult to talk about."

Terry Beasley had several traumas

Beasley, a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 1972, retired in 1975 after only three seasons in the NFL due to injuries. According to The Washington Post, he revealed in a 2013 interview with the Opelika-Auburn News that he had endured more than 50 concussions.

He joined a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over the impact of brain injuries, which was settled in 2016. ESPN reported that Beasley suffered from memory loss, headaches, anxiety and sleeplessness due to football-related trauma.

During his time at Auburn University from 1969 to 1971, Beasley played alongside star quarterback Pat Sullivan. He holds the school records for receiving yards (2,507) and touchdowns (29).

