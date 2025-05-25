“Working on every possible throw”: CFB analyst offers insight on Drew Allar’s intense workout sessions during offseason

Penn State QB Drew Allar has been working hard this offseason ahead of his third season as the starting QB for the Nittany Lions. He enters the season as someone most analysts view as one of the top QBs in the nation. It appears that he is taking his training seriously this offseason.

Ad

On Saturday, Bleacher Report college football analyst John Frascella posted a video on X of Allar practicing throwing. In the video, Allar appears to be working on many different types of throws.

"2026 NFL Draft prospect Drew Allar is working on every possible throw you can think of… he’s all about refining his mechanics and taking his game to the next level."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew Allar shows impressive accuracy in the video, hitting his target with a variety of throws at different distances. Allar is coming off a huge breakout 2024 season. After establishing himself as a starter in 2023, Allar became a star in 2024, completing 262 of 394 passing attempts for 3327 yards and 24 TDs.

He led the Nittany Lions to an appearance in the college football playoff semifinals. However, they were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a close, 27-24 game. Allar did not have a great performance in the game, completing 12 of 23 passes for 135 yards and no TDs. He also threw an interception and was sacked once.

Ad

Allar appears dedicated to ensuring he will put on a better performance in big moments next season. If he does well, he could become one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

Analyst Joel Klatt has Drew Allar as a top five QB in the nation next season

Heading into the 2026 college football season, most analysts view Drew Allar as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. One of the most respected voices in the college football community is analyst Joel Klatt. On Monday, he released his top 10 QBs heading into next season. He had Allar as the No. 5-ranked QB in the nation. His top 10 was as follows:

Ad

Cade Clubnik (Clemson) Arch Manning (Texas) John Mateer (Oklahoma) Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) Drew Allar (Penn State) Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) DJ Lagway (Florida) LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) Luke Altmyer (Illinois) Carson Beck (Miami)

Allar is also viewed as one of the top contenders to win the Heisman Trophy next season. According to FanDuel, he is the sixth most likely player to win the award with +1600 odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More