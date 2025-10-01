  • home icon
“Worst fan base in all of sports”: Criticism sparks as Colorado fans’ “f*** the Mormons” chant invites $50,000 fine

By Maliha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 13:30 GMT
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad dropped to 2-3 on the 2025 season after a 24-21 loss to BYU last weekend. Meanwhile, the Big 12 Conference announced a $50,000 fine and public reprimand for the program on Tuesday following inappropriate crowd chants.

The punishment came after videos surfaced showing fans at Folsom Field chanting “f*** the Mormons” during the Week 5 game. A majority of BYU’s student body identifies with the Mormon faith, and so the penalty wasn’t unexpected.

Some fans strongly criticized Colorado supporters for their controversial chants.

“Worst fan base in all of sports,” a person said.
“Typical Colorado fans,” a fan said.
“That ain’t new! They been doing it for a while!” one said.

On Monday, Colorado issued a statement denouncing the chants, and some fans pushed back against the conference’s decision to punish the program for fan behavior.

“This is ridiculous. All they did was make it to where every time BYU is on the road they hear the same thing. Fined for what drunk college students chant is ridiculous. What has happened to sports. Every celebration is a 15 yard penalty in the NFL and getting fined for fans ?!” a fan said.
“How is the university suppose to control the crowds voices? This can’t be real,” one said.
“Schools should never be fined for what the fans do. They don’t control the audience, they control what happens on the field,” a person said.

CU Boulder Police also confirmed that seven arrests were made after fights broke out in the stands during the Week 5 game.

Deion Sanders addresses Colorado fan chants against BYU

Colorado fans’ offensive chants toward BYU caught national attention and also sparked criticism from Utah Senator and BYU alum Mike Lee. He called the behavior “hours upon hours of religious slurs and bigotry.”

Deion Sanders was initially unaware of the incident, but he later issued a public apology.

"On behalf of CU, on behalf of our athletic department, we would like to apologize to our opponents from a week ago for whatever derogatory statements were made by our fans," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday (via KDVR).
"That’s not indicative of who we are, our student body, our kids are phenomenal. So don’t indict us, just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously."

Sanders' squad is now preparing to face TCU on the road this Saturday.

